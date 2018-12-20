Everton propose 52,000 capacity for planned stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock

Bramley-Moore Dock is the proposed site of Everton's new stadium

Everton have proposed a capacity of 52,000 for their planned stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, with the potential for it to rise to 62,000 in the future.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in the "second half of 2019", although the stadium's capacity and design is subject to further public consultation and engagement with supporters.

Everton also confirmed that provisions have been made for rail seating to be installed, should legislation change to allow safe standing in the Premier League.

A statement released by the club read: "The projected capacity takes into account several factors which include design and orientation of the stadium on a dock site, current and future ticket demand and forecast revenues and costs.

"The stadium will also be 'futureproofed' for any changes in regulations in relation to 'safe standing'.

"The design of two of the stands will make it easy to adopt a rail seating/safe standing solution, which will offer optionality and flexibility, should the law change in future.

"The proposed figure follows extensive engagement with fans and consultation with a range of professional advisors who have expertise in stadium design and defining the optimum capacity for new stadia."

Everton want to build a 52,000 seat stadium on site

Stadium development director Colin Chong added: "At this stage, it is important to stress that this is our 'proposed' capacity and it is what we are currently working towards. It is important to emphasise that the final capacity and design will be subject to further engagement and consultation.

"We believe that our approach is the right one because it is commercially and financially sustainable and will mean that, in the long term, we will be able to increase the capacity should there be a demand and requirement to do so.

"Extensive work has gone into assessing the optimum capacity at the point of opening to create the best possible atmosphere for fans and, in turn, supporting the players on the pitch.

"At this stage it is not possible to say if and when any capacity expansion to an absolute maximum of 62,000 would take place. That would also be subject to further design work, fan and community consultation and planning approval."