Cenk Tosun ready to battle for Everton place

Cenk Tosun joined Everton for £27m from Turkish side Besiktas

Cenk Tosun says he is ready to battle for his Everton place after missing out on loan moves to clubs in England and Spain.

The 27-year-old Turkey striker. who scored two goals in his country's 4-0 win over Moldova during the international break, admits he was keen to go out on loan in January, but says he is ready to battle for his place under Marco Silva.

Tosun has struggled to secure a place in the Everton team since his arrival from Besiktas for £27m in January 2018, scoring just three goals in 27 appearances so far this season.

Tosun scored twice for Turkey against Moldova

He was linked with Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town in January after failing to dislodge Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order at Goodison Park.

Speaking to Turkish website Sabah, Tosun said: "I have still a lot to do in the Premier League.

"I still have a three-and-a-half-year contract with Everton.

Tosun has struggled to nail down a place in the first team

"I want to continue in Europe. My aim is to play more.

"I had offers from Spanish and English clubs. I told the club I am ready to go out on loan to return stronger, but they told me they needed me here."