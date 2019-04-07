Marco Silva says Everton fully deserved three points against Arsenal

Everton boss Marco Silva believes his side 'fully deserved' three points in their 1-0 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Phil Jagielka, a late replacement for an ill Michael Keane, scored the only goal in a dominant Toffees performance that sends them ninth in the table.

And Silva was delighted with his side's third consecutive win in the Premier League.

He said: "Congratulations to our players, our fans in our stadium, we fully deserve three points.

"To play efficient football, to be creative, to create chances to score, we have to be solid as a team. We didn't give them many chances to create problems.

"The win is fair, but in my opinion more fair with more goals."

Jagielka's goal separated the two sides but Everton could have had more but for some wasteful finishing, registering 23 shots on goal and six on target.

But Silva was quick to praise his captain's impact at late notice.

Everton celebrate Phil Jagielka's goal against Arsenal

"Jags is a very good professional, but he's quality also," said Silva. "He's our captain, he's important to us outside and inside the pitch.

"He really deserved it. He scored and helped us win."

As Arsenal pushed for an equaliser late on, Silva was involved in a heated touchline discussion with Arsenal boss Unai Emery following a dangerous tackle by Shkodran Mustafi on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil also appeared to throw his coat in the direction of the Everton manager.

"We had that moment during the game," said Silva on the incident. "Football is emotional, he wants the best for his team, I want the best also.

"I said the to him at the end, best of luck in the rest of the matches."