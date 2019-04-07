Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as the Gunners' away day woes continue

Phil Jagielka celebrates the winner against Arsenal

Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League were dealt a blow after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton on Super Sunday.

Phil Jagielka was a late addition to the Everton starting XI after Michael Keane was taken ill just before kick-off and he proved to be the match winner when he tapped home inside 10 minutes as Arsenal's dismal away from continued.

Read on to see how we rated the players...

EVERTON

Jordan Pickford - 6

An unexpected quiet afternoon after what was a controversial week for England's number one.

Seamus Coleman - 7

Arsenal rarely threatened on Everton's right and that was largely down to the Irishman's performance. He was as solid as a rock at the back which built a platform for the likes of Richarlison to attack from.

Marco Silva's side are up to ninth following their win against Arsenal

Kurt Zouma - 7

Put his body on the line on more than one occasion to snuff out dangerous Arsenal attacks. Was lucky to get away with an early lunge on Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area but all in all an excellent afternoon's work for the 24-year-old.

Phil Jagielka - 8

Thrust into action after Michael Keane pulled out of Everton's starting line up because of illness, the former England defender used all of his experience to stop Arsenal.

Phil Jagielka scores his 1️⃣st goal since April 2017



This @Everton’s 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th PL home goal



Arsenal have kept 1️⃣ clean sheet in their last 2️⃣5️⃣ @premierleague away games pic.twitter.com/1Qo6iIOft0 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 7, 2019

He also popped up to score the crucial winner on what was a fantastic afternoon for the 36-year-old.

1:52 Jagielka gives his reaction to Everton's win Jagielka gives his reaction to Everton's win

Lucas Digne - 7

Received a couple of hefty challenges in the early stages but he showed plenty of character to battle through to produce an excellent performance for his side.

Idrissa Gueye - 8

He was everywhere for Everton. He shielded his back four expertly, shutting down the threat of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. It was a performance that impressed Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp. "People talk about Fernandinho being the best, and I do believe that, but Gueye, at the moment, is as good as anybody," Redknapp said. "He didn't stop all game and everything he did was excellent. His all-round game is sensational. The energy he has and the way he senses danger all the time for his team, you need a player like this in your team."

Andre Gomes - 7

Alongside Gueye, he covered every blade of grass at Goodison Park as Everton won the midfield battle. He drove Everton forward at every opportunity and his partnership with Gueye was one of the key factors in Everton's victory. Booked early on for a late challenge on Sokratis but that does not detract from his excellent performance.

2:05 Silva says team spirit was key in Everton's 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday. Silva says team spirit was key in Everton's 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - 7

Saw plenty of the ball and had a number of long-range efforts which failed to hit the target. The Iceland international did have one clear cut opportunity to wrap up all three points but he struck his first-time effort straight at Leno.

Bernard - 8

The forward is becoming a firm fan favourite at Goodison Park. He continued his fine form with a performance full of skill and determination. He will be disappointed he couldn't cap his display with a goal after missing out on a one-on-one with Bernd Leno late on.

Richarlison - 7

The Brazilian caused Nacho Monreal plenty of problems with his pace and trickery. However, his finishing and his final ball let him down on a number of occasions.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 8

Picked as Sky Sports' man of the match by Alan Smith, the England U21 striker was a thorn in the side for Arsenal's defenders. His pace, power and work rate caused Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and Nacho Monreal all sorts of problems all afternoon.

🏆Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Man of the Match 🏆

1️⃣7️⃣ Aerial duels won (most in match)

2️⃣4️⃣ Sprints (most in match)

4️⃣1️⃣ Touches

2️⃣ Shots



Started last 6 PL games - best run in side Dec 2017@Everton have won their last 2 PL games v big 6 clubs, as many as in previous 41 games pic.twitter.com/Q8EeJv0RFf — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 7, 2019

Sky Sports pundit Alex Scott was impressed with the 22-year-old. "We have to talk about man of the match Calvert-Lewin, he has added another dimension to this side," she said. "Right now for this team, he is a solution because with his energy and pulling out the Arsenal defenders like he was today into the channels. If it is another Everton player in a different game, they aren't making those runs and aren't willing, they think the ball is going out of play, but the Everton fans love that, they want to see it from their players."

SUBS

Walcott - 6

Given 11 minutes to make an impact against his former club. Produced one superb cross which Sigurdsson could not convert.

Lookman - n/a

Not on long enough to rate.

Davies - n/a

Not on long enough to rate.

ARSENAL

Bernd Leno - 7

The German had an uncertain moment dealing with a poor back pass in the first-half but he made amends for that with an excellent block to deny Bernard and keep Arsenal in the game late on. There was nothing he could do to keep out Jagielka's 10th minute winner on what was a difficult afternoon for his side.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5

The young Englishman has been in excellent form in recent weeks but he had a off day at Goodison Park up against Digne and Bernard. A throw-in that he threw straight out of play in the second-half summed up his afternoon.

Shkodran Mustafi - 4

Another difficult afternoon for the German defender. He looked far from comfortable at the heart of the Arsenal defence and looks like an accident waiting to happen when the ball is near him. Booked in the second half when he was second to the ball to Calvert-Lewin.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos - 5

Booked early on in the game for a block on Calvert-Lewin which means he will now miss Arsenal's next two games in the Premier League against Watford and Crystal Palace. Looked far from comfortable up against the pace and power of Everton's forward line, particularly Calvert-Lewin.

Nacho Monreal - 5

It was a difficult afternoon for all of Arsenal's defenders. The Everton forwards did not give the Gunners back line a moment of rest with Monreal particularly trouble by Richarlison. His frustrations boiled over in the final minutes when he was booked for dissent.

Sead Kolasinac - 5

The Bosnian has done a lot good work for Arsenal this season but he produced a poor showing on Merseyside. His delivery let him down on a number of occasions when Arsenal had worked the ball into good positions down the left. Hooked at half-time by Emery.

3:07 Unai Emery said Arsenal's attack improved in the second half at Goodison Park, but their defence worsened. Unai Emery said Arsenal's attack improved in the second half at Goodison Park, but their defence worsened.

Matteo Guendouzi - 5

Another off colour performance from a player in red. Guendouzi has been a real positive for Arsenal this season but he was a shadow of the player we've seen in his debut season with the Gunners. Another who was booked early on after a poor challenge on Digne.

Mohamed Elneny - 4

Preferred at the heart of Arsenal's midfield to Aaron Ramsey but the Egyptian struggled to make an impact. Brought in to replace the injured Granit Xhaka and the suspended Lucas Torreira he was substituted at half-time after failing to make the Gunners tick.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5

The Armenia international was far from his best as Arsenal struggled in the final third. He did show one flash of brilliance in the second half, bursting past Coleman before bending the ball agonisingly wide of the far post.

Mesut Ozil - 4

Handed his first away start of 2019 but he won't be making too many more this season if his performance at Goodison Park was anything to go by. The German, who was Arsenal's captain for the day, struggled to get into the game and was eventually replaced in the 74th minute. Maybe his biggest contribution of the day came when he threw his coat in the direction of the Everton coaching staff from the Arsenal bench following a disagreement on the sidelines.

Watch Ozil throw his coat by hitting play on the video below...

0:14 Watch Mesut Ozil launch his coat in the direction of the Everton coaching staff from the Arsenal substitutes bench at Goodison Park. Watch Mesut Ozil launch his coat in the direction of the Everton coaching staff from the Arsenal substitutes bench at Goodison Park.

Alexandre Lacazette - 5

It was slim pickings for the Frenchman up against Jagielka and Zouma. He had claims for a penalty in the early stages after being caught by a clumsy challenge from Zouma but after that it was an usually quiet afternoon for the striker.

1 - Arsenal attempted just one shot in the first half - their fewest in the first half of a Premier League game since May 2016 against Man City (also one shot). Blunt. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2019

SUBS

Aaron Ramsey - 6

The Welshman did his best to inject some urgency to Arsenal's play. He had one glorious opportunity within minutes of being on the field but fired his volley high over Pickford's crossbar.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4

Another brought on to revitalise Arsenal at half-time but the striker, who has 17 league goals to his name, failed to make the required impact.

Alex Iwobi - 6

Given 16 minutes to make an impact, the 22-year-old made a couple of excellent runs in the closing stages. He managed to create one opening for Lacazette but the Frenchman lost his balance right at the crucial moment.