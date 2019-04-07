Mesut Ozil throws coat towards Everton coaching staff

0:14 Watch Mesut Ozil launch his coat in the direction of the Everton coaching staff from the Arsenal substitutes' bench at Goodison Park Watch Mesut Ozil launch his coat in the direction of the Everton coaching staff from the Arsenal substitutes' bench at Goodison Park

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil appeared to throw his coat towards the Everton coaching staff during his side's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Everton boss Marco Silva was involved in a heated touchline discussion with opposite number Unai Emery after a danger tackle by Shkodran Mustafi on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And as staff from both benches clashed, Ozil threw his coat into the mix, appearing displeased as he returned to his place on the Arsenal bench.

A first-half Phil Jagielka goal was enough to separate the sides as Everton secured their third consecutive Premier League victory.

Ozil started the match as Arsenal captain but was substituted for Alex Iwobi in the second half.

