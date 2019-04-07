LISTEN: Renault Super Sunday podcast with Tim Cahill, Jamie Redknapp and Alex Scott

Listen back to the pundit analysis of Everton vs Arsenal

Tim Cahill joins Jamie Redknapp and Alex Scott to look back on Everton's 1-0 win against Arsenal on Renault Super Sunday.

The Gunners' top four hopes were dealt a blow as Phil Jagielka's early strike sealed a third successive Premier League win for the hosts.

Former Everton striker Cahill joined the Sky Sports panel to look back on another good performance from Marco Silva's side and picked out some of the top performers.

While Arsenal do remain in fourth for the time being, the trio also discussed what the result could mean for the race for Champions League football.

