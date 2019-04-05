Richarlison's agent explains meeting with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Brazil international Richarlison joined Everton from Watford last summer

The agent of Richarlison has insisted his meeting with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had nothing to do with the Everton forward.

UOL Esporte in Brazil revealed on Thursday that Klopp recently met agent Renato Velasco at his house and went on to suggest a potential move to Anfield for Richarlison.

But Velasco says he only met with Klopp as he was facilitating a meeting between the German and his former Mainz team-mate Marcos Weisshaupt.

"So my meeting with Klopp had nothing to do with Richarlison," Velasco is quoted as telling Sport Witness.

"I am an agent of a player of Germany (Noah Weisshaupt), of Freiburg and Germany U20, where his father played with Klopp and they're friends. So they did not see each other in time and I went to his house to take Marcos.

"It has nothing to do with Richarlison, the people who made the link have added one thing to another."

Earlier on Friday, Everton boss Marco Silva used his news conference to dismiss the report linking Richarlison with a move away from Goodison Park.

"I have to smile, there is nothing more I can do," he said. "For us this speculation is not important to talk about.

"It is not important to talk about this situation, only smile.

"Richarlison is our player, all of us are happy with him and he is really happy here and he has many things to keep proving at our club.

"I am 100 per cent sure he will do that in the next few seasons. He's a really important player for us."