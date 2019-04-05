Everton vs Arsenal preview: Laurent Koscielny, Granit Xhaka face tests

Watch Everton vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports from 1.30pm on Sunday

Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny face late fitness tests for Arsenal's trip to Everton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Defender Koscielny (bruised foot) and midfielder Xhaka (groin) will be assessed while Lucas Torreira is suspended.

However, midfielder Aaron Ramsey is expected to be available after training on Friday following a groin issue.

With Tottenham and Manchester United not in action this weekend, the Gunners can strengthen their place in the top four in the Premier League with victory. A win would see them move up to third, two points above Spurs.

Manager Unai Emery said: "Each match is very important for that. If we win we are third. We want to win so we can hold this position. But it is a long way.

"We need to be positive but also realistic. Realistically, Sunday is a very big challenge."

Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck are long-term absentees for Arsenal.

Everton have no fresh injury concerns as they look for a third win in a row.

Defender Yerry Mina misses out with a thigh injury while Marco Silva says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is in the right frame of mind to face Arsenal after being involved in a scuffle last weekend.

"He has had full focus during the week to prepare for the next match," said Silva.

Everton have lost seven of their last eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W1), including the last four in a row. They last lost five consecutively against the Gunners between May 1998 and April 2000.

Arsenal have beaten Everton 97 times in league matches - more than any side has beaten another in English Football League history.

Arsenal have scored more Premier League goals against Everton (107) than any side has against another in the competition's history.

Everton's victory against Chelsea in their last home game ended a run of 25 Premier League games without a victory against 'big six' sides. They last won consecutive such matches in April 2014, beating Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal are the only Premier League side without an away clean sheet so far this season. The Gunners have won just one of their last eight league games on the road (D3 L4).

Everton have won their last two Premier League games by a 2-0 scoreline. They last won three in a row without conceding back in January 2017 under Ronald Koeman.

Arsenal have kept three clean sheets in their last five Premier League games, more than they had in their previous 19 in the competition (2). They're looking to secure three consecutive league shutouts for the first time since November 2017.

This is a massive match.

Arsenal have got five away games left from seven. I think they can afford to lose one game - when you can do that, you want to make sure it's not the first one of the seven otherwise that puts you under real pressure.

Everton rinsed West Ham last week and if it wasn't for Lukasz Fabianski, I don't know what the score would have been. But I don't forget how bad Everton were in the first half against Chelsea in the game before and if they play anything like that, I think Arsenal will blow them away as they are very good going forward.

Arsenal have also got a bit tighter at the back and I think they will get a massive win here.

They have hard games left with Everton, Leicester and Wolves away. They are games you would not be surprised if they lost but you also wouldn't be surprised if they won quite comfortably. That's Arsenal. If you are an Arsenal fan, that's what you have to live with for the next six weeks, but they played some good football on Monday against Newcastle and we know they can do that.

MERSE PREDICTS: 1-3