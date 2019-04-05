Everton vs Arsenal: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player report

Play Sky Sports Six-a-Side for the chance to win EFL tickets!

This Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Everton host Arsenal, with the Gunners hoping to cement their grip on the top four.

Arsenal recorded a 10th successive home win on Monday as they saw off Newcastle 2-0 thanks to goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette, and are now just a point behind local rivals Tottenham in third.

It has been quite the upturn in form for Everton as of late. Marco Silva's side have just the solitary loss in their last five games and won their last two matches by a 2-0 scoreline, while they have kept four clean sheets out of a possible five.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

The Icelandic midfielder has created eight chances in his last two Premier League fixtures and has made 57 chances for his Everton team-mates.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has 12 goals to his name, which is his best return in any domestic season he has played in. His goals and chances created have accumulated 819 Six-a-Side points, 62.3 per cent of his overall tally of 1314.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been selected by 24 per cent of Six-a-Side players

He has added another 300 points from successful passes, proving that he can bring in a reliable source of points across the board.

Richarlison

Richarlison has two goals in his last three Premier League matches and has 12 for the campaign thus far - he has more than doubled his goal tally for last season already.

As well as the Brazilian's flair and goalscoring, he can earn Six-a-Side points from differing categories, recording 132 from fouls won - more than any other Elite Player - while boasting 114 from successful aerial duels.

Richarlison has netted against Newcastle and Chelsea recently

His somewhat inconsistent form is reflected in his percentage selection, with only 8.6 per cent of Six-a-Side competitors hoping that Richarlison has a stand-out performance.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 17 goals in his debut Premier League season with Arsenal, and is only two goals behind Sergio Aguero in the race for the Golden Boot.

His goals alone have contributed to more than half of his 1167.5 Six-a-Side points this year, while he has chipped in with 196 from the 28 chances he has created.

Due to his goalscoring threat, he is the obvious frontrunner of the Elite Players, with an impressive 39.9 per cent recruiting his services.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette share over two thirds of the selection for Elite Players

Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette has started numerous games on the bench, yet has managed to score 14 goals and create 25 chances for his Arsenal team-mates.

The Frenchman has 215 Six-a-Side points from his last five Premier League matches, averaging 43 per game in that time, which is an improvement on his 37.18 for 2018/19.

Lacazette has three goals in his last six for Arsenal and 27.5 per cent of Six-a-Side players will benefit if he is on the scoresheet again.