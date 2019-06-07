Ashley Williams to leave Everton and Leighton Baines offered one-year deal

Ashley Williams will leave Goodison Park at the end of June

Everton defender Ashley Williams will leave the club at the end of the month, while Leighton Baines has been offered a new one-year contract.

Williams moved to Goodison Park from Swansea in August 2016, although he spent last season on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Stoke.

"Everton can confirm Ashley Williams will leave the club when his current contract expires at the end of the month," they said in an official statement.

"The Wales international made 73 appearances and scored three goals during his three years with the Blues.

"Williams will join fellow centre-back Phil Jagielka in leaving Everton after it was confirmed on Tuesday that the club captain was departing Goodison after 12 years.

"Leighton Baines has been offered a new one-year deal by the club.

"In the U23s squad, Harry Charsley, Boris Mathis, Mateusz Hewelt, Shayne Lavery, Jack Kiersey, Danny Bramall, Joe Hilton and Chris Renshaw have all been released. Striker Bassala Sambou has been offered a new contract at Everton.

"Everton wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at the club."