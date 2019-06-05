Leighton Baines offered one-year Everton contract extension
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 05/06/19 12:52pm
Leighton Baines has been offered a one-year contract extension by Everton, Sky Sports News understands.
Baines, who is due to be out of contract this summer, is expected to sign the proposed deal next week.
The 34-year-old lost his place in Marco Silva's starting line-up last season following the arrival of Lucas Digne from Barcelona.
However, the Everton manager is keen to keep the former England international at Goodison Park to provide experience in his squad.
Baines joined Everton from Wigan in 2007 and will be the club's longest-serving player after club captain Phil Jagielka confirmed he will be departing the club later this month.
