Leighton Baines offered one-year Everton contract extension

Leighton Baines will be Everton's longest-serving player following the departure of Phil Jagielka

Leighton Baines has been offered a one-year contract extension by Everton, Sky Sports News understands.

Baines, who is due to be out of contract this summer, is expected to sign the proposed deal next week.

The 34-year-old lost his place in Marco Silva's starting line-up last season following the arrival of Lucas Digne from Barcelona.

However, the Everton manager is keen to keep the former England international at Goodison Park to provide experience in his squad.

Jagielka applauds the Goodison Park after Everton's final home game of the 2018/19 season

Baines joined Everton from Wigan in 2007 and will be the club's longest-serving player after club captain Phil Jagielka confirmed he will be departing the club later this month.

