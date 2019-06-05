Luis Boa Morte set to become Everton assistant manager

Luis Boa Morte is expected to succeed Joao Pedro Sousa as Everton assistant manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Marco Silva has been searching for a new number two after losing long-time assistant Sousa, who left the Toffees to become manager of Portuguese side Famalicao.

Boa Morte spent 14 years in England, making over 400 appearances during spells with Arsenal, Southampton, Fulham and West Ham.

Silva worked with the former Portugal international during his time at Sporting Lisbon in 2014/15 campaign.

Boa Morte is currently working as an assistant to Marco Balbul at Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

