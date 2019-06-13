Everton fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Everton will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace with their first Merseyside derby coming in December.

Marco Silva's side will travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday 10 August (kick-off 3pm), with Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves also coming in the first month.

Their first clash with local rivals Liverpool will be on December 4 at Anfield before the return fixture at Goodison Park on March 14.

Everton will end the season at home to Bournemouth on May 17 with fixtures against Aston Villa and Sheffield United also coming in the final three games.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

August

10: Crystal Palace (a)

17: Watford (h)

24: Aston Villa (a)

31: Wolves (h)

September

14: Bournemouth (a)

21: Sheffield United (h)

28: Manchester City (h)

October

5: Burnley (a)

19: West Ham (h)

26: Brighton (a)

November

2: Tottenham (h)

9: Southampton (a)

23: Norwich City (h)

30: Leicester City (a)

December

4: Liverpool (a)

7: Chelsea (h)

14: Manchester United (a)

21: Arsenal (h)

26: Burnley (h)

28: Newcastle United (a)

January

1: Manchester City (a)

11: Brighton (h)

18: West Ham (a)

21: Newcastle (h)

February

1: Watford (a)

8: Crystal Palace (h)

22: Arsenal (a)

29: Manchester United (h)

March

7: Chelsea (a)

14: Liverpool (h)

21: Norwich City (a)

April

4: Leicester City (h)

11: Tottenham (a)

18: Southampton (h)

25: Wolves (a)

May

2: Aston Villa (h)

9: Sheffield United (a)

17: Bournemouth (h)

