Everton's Jonjoe Kenny joins Schalke on season-long loan

Jonjoe Kenny will join Schalke on a season-long loan from Everton

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny will join Bundesliga club Schalke on a season-long loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

The 22-year-old made 10 Premier League appearances for Everton last season but was primarily a deputy to Seamus Coleman.

Kenny will be managed by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner as the German looks to get Schalke back into Champions League contention after a disappointing 14th-place finish in the Bundesliga last season.

Everton academy graduate Kenny has previously enjoyed spells on loan at Wigan and Oxford but has chosen Germany as his next location following the success of other English youngsters Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and Ademola Lookman.

Kenny said: "It is a big chance for me, to come to a new country and show off my abilities, especially at a big club like Schalke.

"Schalke 04 is a club with a long history and fantastic fans. I am happy to be here and can't wait to get up and running with the team."

Kenny will be looking to win the European Under-21 Championships with England in June before joining Schalke

Schalke added: "We are very happy that we have been able to get Jonjoe Kenny at FC Schalke 04. With this signing, we have filled the hole at right-back and completed one of our aims of the summer."

The right-back won the Under-20 World Cup with England in 2017 and will compete in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, which gets under way in Italy this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Kenny will join up with Schalke when he returns from international duty with the Young Lions.