Schalke loanee Jonjoe Kenny aims to return to Everton 'a better player'

Jonjoe Kenny is hoping a season-long spell at Schalke will improve his first-team chances with Everton

Jonjoe Kenny is hoping his season-long loan move to German side Schalke will see him return to Everton a better player.

The 22-year-old, who made 10 Premier League appearances for Everton last season, will link up with former Huddersfield boss David Wagner for the 2019-20 campaign.

Kenny believes the move was something he could not pass up, taking inspiration from a host of young English talent who have seen their careers progress in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson has just completed a similar season-long loan with Hoffenheim, while Jadon Sancho has excelled at Borussia Dortmund following his transfer from Manchester City.

"It was a big decision but Schalke is a massive club and an opportunity I could not turn down," said Kenny.

"I think I will go there and learn a lot about myself and I want to come back a better player.

"Schalke has a huge fan base and history and a fantastic manager in David Wagner who I know from the Premier League.

"He was another massive reason for me to go there. He came across as a great manager in England with what he did taking Huddersfield into the Premier League."

"Reiss Nelson wanted game time and he's went and showed how good he is while Jadon Sancho is a massive star now.

"There are top, top teams and Schalke is one of them - and that is why I could not turn them down."

