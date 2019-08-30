Kevin Mirallas leaves Everton for Royal Antwerp on a free transfer

Kevin Mirallas has left Everton after seven seasons at the club

Kevin Mirallas has completed a free transfer from Everton to Royal Antwerp.

The 31-year-old, who has signed a one-year deal at the Belgian side, leaves Goodison Park after seven seasons, having scored 38 goals in 186 appearances for the Toffees.

Mirallas spent last season on loan in Italy with Fiorentina where he played 30 times, scoring just twice in Serie A.

The forward joined Everton in 2012 from Greek side Olympiakos for a fee in the region of £6m.

His most productive spell on Merseyside came during the 2014/15 season when he scored 11 goals in all competitions including three in the Europa League.

But, after netting 28 times in his first three campaigns for Everton, the Belgian's form fell away and he managed just 10 goals in his next three seasons at the club.