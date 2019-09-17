Everton's Cenk Tosun subject of interest from Qatari club Al Gharafa

Qatari club Al Gharafa are willing to make a substantial offer to sign Everton striker Cenk Tosun, according to Sky sources.

The transfer window in Qatar does not close until September 30 and Al Gharafa are targeting the 28-year-old, who has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park following the summer signing of Moise Kean.

Tosun has not played in the Premier League at all yet this season and did not make the Toffees' 18-man squad for Sunday's Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin started and scored Everton's goal in the 3-1 defeat, before Keane arrived as a 71st-minute substitute.

Tosun, meanwhile, has featured only in the EFL Cup win at Lincoln this term, having reportedly turned down moves back to Turkey in the summer in favour of fighting for a place under Marco Silva.

The Turkey striker scored only three goals in 10 Premier League starts last season and has scored just nine goals in 44 appearances over since signing for the club in January 2018.