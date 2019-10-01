Theo Walcott 'on track' to recover from head injury within a week

Theo Walcott receives medical treatment after being hit on the head by a Raheem Sterling cross

Everton winger Theo Walcott's recovery from a head injury is "on track" after being stretchered off against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital after he was hit by a Raheem Sterling cross early in the 3-1 defeat, but it looks like he could return to training this week.

Everton are following standard concussion protocols and have not ruled out Walcott rejoining the squad ahead of this weekend's trip to Burnley.

After the game, Marco Silva said: "He is already in our dressing room.

3:39 Everton boss Marco Silva felt there were positives to take from his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City Everton boss Marco Silva felt there were positives to take from his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City

"He went to the hospital for a scan, but he did that, and now he is OK. He will go home, rest, and in the next few days we'll see, but now he is OK."

He was substituted for Alex Iwobi after the injury.

An Everton statement said: "Since his discharge, the club's medical staff have continued to follow the standard concussion protocols with the forward."

"Walcott is on track in his recovery ahead of a potential return to full training later this week."