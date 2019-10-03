Marco Silva denies extra Everton pressure after successive defeats

1:11 Everton have lost their last three league games against Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Manchester City Everton have lost their last three league games against Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Manchester City

Everton manager Marco Silva has denied feeling more pressure because of a run of three successive Premier League defeats.

The Toffees picked up seven points from their first four league matches, but losses to Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Manchester City have seen them drop to 15th - just two points above the relegation zone.

"We are not happy when you look at the table," said Silva. "Of course we are not happy when we didn't win the last few games. I know one way to improve - work hard. Harder if you can. Show bigger desire and commitment.

"I don't feel more pressure because of the results. What I feel is more desire to work with our players to demand more from them. We have the quality to achieve different results. It is up to us to stick together and do what we should do in the matches.

Everton travel to Turf Moor on Saturday to take on a Burnley side unbeaten in their last three matches.

Theo Walcott receives medical treatment after being hit on the head by a Raheem Sterling cross

Ahead of the game, Silva has been given a fitness boost with the news that Andre Gomez, who has been out with a rib problem, and Theo Walcott, who suffered concussion against City last weekend, are both in contention.

"Andre has missed the last month," said Silva. "He's worked during the week and although he might be a bit more tired than his team-mates that's natural. Now it's up to us to keep working hard with him to get him to the same level as the others.

"Theo stopped for two or three days and we'll have to decide if he's ready."