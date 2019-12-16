Duncan Ferguson has shown Everton a blueprint for the future - Reporter's Notebook

Duncan Ferguson celebrates Everton's goal against Manchester United

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor analyses Duncan Ferguson's impact on the Everton squad during his time as interim boss so far, and suggests that the former Toffees striker has shown what Evertonians want in a new permanent manager.

Ferguson has handed Farhad Moshiri a blueprint for the future, Everton need a manager whose footballing philosophy is in line with the ethos, history, and traditions of the club.

That's not to say Ferguson should be handed a three-year contract now, he readily admits his managerial career is very much in its infancy.

Seamus Coleman says Everton's interim boss Duncan Ferguson has a way with words that has galvanised the players

But, what he has done is galvanised a struggling side into demonstrating what Evertonians want.

I've never understood those who, through all the managerial changes since David Moyes, have felt the need to ask 'what is it that Everton fans are after?'

It has never been rocket science to understand what demands Everton fans put on their players and managers.

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson explains the reasons behind Moise Kean's controversial substitution

Passion, high tempo, in your face, up-and-at-them football, pressing and counter-pressing, getting the ball forward quickly to create chances.

Why pass sideways or back when you can go forward? That is something I was pleased Jamie Carragher highlighted on Monday Night Football a couple of days after their 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Ferguson has now taken four points from two games, the tactical switch to a 4-4-2 formation has worked, as has the restoration of old fashioned Everton values.

The work rate alone had Goodison rocking in their victory over Frank Lampard's side.

Carlo Ancelotti is the man to achieve a 'blue revolution' at Goodison Park, says former Everton striker Kevin Campbell

A manager rampaging along the touchline, tirelessly urging his players on, hugging ball boys and celebrating with every fibre of his being didn't just add to the spectacle, it reacquainted the fans with that feeling of having a manager whose passion matches theirs.

Everton will probably go with a more experienced manager, Carlo Ancelotti appears to be well placed and is in talks with the club over a move to Merseyside.

The club could do with the type of experienced manager who would possibly have handled the Moise Kean situation at Old Trafford a little differently.

However, there is certainly merit in the new man taking on board what Ferguson's spell in caretaker charge has demonstrated, and using that knowledge to their advantage.