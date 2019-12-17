Everton set to confirm Carlo Ancelotti as new boss before end of week

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be confirmed as Everton's new permanent manager on Thursday or Friday.

The Italian will, therefore, be able take charge of his first game when Arsenal, with whom he was also linked, visit Goodison Park on Saturday, potentially under their own new boss in Mikel Arteta.

Ancelotti, 60, reached an agreement in principle to become Marco Silva's successor late on Monday following talks on Merseyside earlier in the day.

The club insisted on Monday that they had not yet made a contract offer to any candidate involved in the "process" but had held meetings with a number of them.

They confirmed caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, who has achieved victory over Chelsea and a draw at Manchester United so far, will continue for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Wednesday.

Ancelotti swiftly emerged as the primary target for Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright after he was sacked as Napoli manager last week.

Ancelotti won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Community Shield during his tenure at Chelsea between 2009 and 2011.

He has also lifted three Champions Leagues as well as league titles in France, Italy and Germany.