Carlo Ancelotti agrees deal to become Everton manager

Carlo Ancelotti is set to make a return to the Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti has reached an agreement in principle to become the next Everton manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Negotiations between Everton and Ancelotti progressed well following the Italian's arrival on Merseyside earlier on Monday.

It is understood confirmation of Ancelotti succeeding Marco Silva could be announced before Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester.

Everton revealed caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson will be in charge for the visit of Brendan Rodgers' side, with the former Blues striker set to remain as part of the first-team coaching staff, should Ancelotti be appointed.

