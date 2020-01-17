Richarlison and Sigurdsson out for Everton trip to West Ham

Everton will be without Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson for their match at West Ham on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he will be unable to use Richarlison at the London Stadium due to a twisted knee while Sigurdsson is sidelined with a groin problem.

Ancelotti said: "We are without for this game Richarlison, he had a little problem yesterday in training. He will not be available for the game. I hope he will be available on Tuesday (against Newcastle).

Carlo Ancelotti has three wins from four in the Premier League with Everton

"It's a problem on his knee. He had a little twist but nothing special. A minor problem, but unfortunately will not be available tomorrow.

"We are without [Gylfi] Sigurdsson. That is minor groin issues. The other players are all fit in good condition."

Alex Iwobi also remains out with the hamstring injury he sustained in December but Ancelotti is confident he will have the player back in training next week.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin made his return to first-team training on Friday but will not be considered for selection at West Ham.

Ancelotti added: "Gbamin started today the first part of training with the team.

"The fact that the injury he suffered was big, so we have to take care of him and day-by-day we have to look at him.

"It takes time, he's not ready yet but the fact that started today is important for him. We have to wait a little bit."

There was one good piece of injury news for Ancelotti, with the confirmation that centre-back Yerry Mina is fit and available after missing training for the first half of the week.

Everton beat Brighton 1-0 last weekend to partially erase memories of the 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round as Ancelotti continues to make his mark on Merseyside.