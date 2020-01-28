Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder returns to training following ankle injury

Andre Gomes has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered whilst playing against Tottenham last November

Andre Gomes returned to training for the first time on Tuesday, following the Everton midfielder's lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious ankle injury.

Gomes, 26, returned to the Toffees' Finch Farm complex for rehabilitation work earlier in January but has now resumed participation in first-team training with the rest of Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

The Portugal international suffered a fracture dislocation in his right ankle following a tackle from Heung-Min Son during the second half of Everton's 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Goodison Park on November 3.

In-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who Ancelotti recently backed to make his first senior England call-up, sat out of training on Tuesday with a minor knock but is set to return on Wednesday.

With three days remaining until the January transfer window shuts, Ancelotti remains interested in Brazilian winger Everton Soares.

Cenk Tosun has joined Crystal Palace on loan while defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Carlisle has arrived at Goodison Park on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Feels good to be back with the team! First training session with the boys.



Getting better everyday to be ready as soon as possible 💙💪 @Everton pic.twitter.com/ARkRhNRtAF — André Gomes (@aftgomes) January 28, 2020

