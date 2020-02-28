Carlo Ancelotti says Everton's Andre Gomes is under no pressure

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says there is no pressure on Andre Gomes to immediately turn in stellar performances following a serious ankle injury.

The Portugal international made his comeback as a substitute in last weekend's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal having suffered a fracture dislocation of his right ankle in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on November 3.

Everton have struggled for creativity in midfield in Gomes' absence and after coming on in the 59th minute at the Emirates, he is set to start against Manchester United on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - although fellow midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will miss the game due to a knee injury.

Ancelotti said: "He is ready to start, he is closer to start compared to last week. He trained well, normally, and he can play. I have to talk to him before the game.

"He did really well. I was surprised by the fact that it seemed he was not out for three months because he played with confidence, without any fear.

"Also for him it was useful to play and he has shown more confidence this week compared to last week.

"There is no one who puts pressure on him. The club absolutely not. Myself absolutely not.

"Everyone followed the instruction of the medical staff and he is ready to play and everyone has total confidence in him so there is no pressure.

"He knows he is really important for this club and this is not going to put more pressure on him. He is quite confident to play and has no pressure.

"The expectation for him can be a good motivation."

As for Schneiderlin, he is set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the defeat to Arsenal.

The French midfielder, who has started 12 matches in the Premier League this season, sustained a torn meniscus and underwent surgery this week to repair the cartilage.

With regard to Sunday's game against a United side that has won five of their last seven matches in all competitions, Ancelotti is hoping Everton learn lessons from the defeat to the Gunners after they allowed a lead to slip in that game.

"What we learned from that defeat was quite clear: to be focused on the mistakes we did because they were easy mistakes," he added.

"We have worked on that and I hope we can improve because the performance was good but we ruined the performance with mistakes and the little details in football are important.

"On Sunday against United we will test this because we have improved on those specific situations."

Ancelotti also dismissed speculation linking defender Mason Holgate with a move to Manchester City.

"I think it's a rumour, but if it's not a rumour I can say Mason Holgate is an important part of the future of Everton," he said.

"There is no possibility he can go to another club. Zero possibility, like my friend [Jose] Mourinho says: 'Zero'."