Live on Sky: Everton vs Manchester United preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Everton vs Manchester United in the Premier League.

Team news

Everton winger Theo Walcott has recovered from a knee injury and could return to the starting line-up at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Left-back Lucas Digne, who also missed last weekend's defeat at Arsenal with a calf problem, faces a late fitness test as he has been training on his own this week.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) remains a long-term absentee.

Image: Anthony Martial is a doubt for Manchester United

Anthony Martial is a doubt for United's trip to Goodison Park.

The in-form France forward picked up a muscle complaint in training on Wednesday and missed the Europa League clash against Club Brugge after failing a fitness test.

Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain long-term absentees, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he wants Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah to get minutes under their belt before returning to first-team action.

3:05 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League games

How to follow

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Everton in the Premier League

Opta stats

Everton have won four of their last seven home Premier League games against Manchester United, including a 4-0 victory last season (D1 L2). The Toffees had only won three of their first 20 against them at Goodison Park in the competition (D3 L14).

United are winless in their last two league games against Everton (D1 L1), last going longer without a victory against them between October 1988 and March 1990 (four games).

United have won just one of their last 13 Premier League games played on the first day of a month (D8 L4), though that victory did come at Everton, on New Year's Day 2018 (2-0).

Since losing 0-2 against Norwich in Marco Silva's last home game in charge, Everton are unbeaten in six Premier League matches at Goodison Park (W4 D2).

United have won their last two Premier League games by an aggregate score of 5-0. They last won three in a row without conceding in January 2018.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Watford in the Premier League

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

This is a great game. Everyone can see that Carlo Ancelotti has got Everton going. They are doing well through the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. But they do make basic errors and can be vulnerable at the back, which is a worry.

Manchester United are building momentum, but if a team were to take them on, which Everton will, they will become disrupted. Anthony Martial may not be fit, but Odion Ighalo needs game time. His goal on Thursday will have helped but he does look rusty. The pace up front then becomes a headache.

Everton have definitely picked up, so I expect goals. The defence has improved at United and I see a lot of confidence there at the moment. I see a fairly physical game, as the crowd will want it that way, and I cannot separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)