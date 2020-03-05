Carlo Ancelotti: Everton boss avoids ban after accepting FA misconduct charge

0:39 Watch the incident involving Carlo Ancelotti here... Watch the incident involving Carlo Ancelotti here...

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been fined £8,000 after accepting an FA misconduct charge, but will not face a touchline ban.

Ancelotti "admitted that his language and/or behaviour" at the end of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United "amounted to improper conduct and also accepted the standard penalty".

Chelsea vs Everton Live on

It means Ancelotti will be in the dugout for Sunday's match against Chelsea, live on Sky Sports Premier League, on his Stamford Bridge return.

The former Real Madrid boss was shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh when he approached the official at the final whistle, with Everton believing they had scored a late winner only for the goal to be disallowed by VAR.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's deflected shot was ruled out after it was adjudged that Gylfi Sigurdsson, who lay near to David de Gea in an offside position, was interfering with play.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

An FA spokesperson said: "Carlo Ancelotti has been fined £8,000 for a breach of FA Rule E3 during the Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Sunday 1 March 2020.

"The Everton FC manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the fixture amounted to improper conduct and also accepted the standard penalty."