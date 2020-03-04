Cenk Tosun: Crystal Palace suffer blow as injured striker returns to Everton

Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton because of injury, in a blow to Crystal Palace.

Tosun has suffered a knee injury in training, and will be assessed at the Toffees' Finch Farm training ground.

The knock could reportedly end his season and bring into doubt his future at Selhurst Park, with his loan deal having included an option to buy the Turkey striker in the summer.

Tosun, 28, joined Palace on loan until the summer on January 10 and made an immediate debut against Arsenal - his first of five appearances since.

He scored in the subsequent draw at Manchester City but has failed to register since in appearances against Southampton, Newcastle and Brighton.

Tosun celebrates his first and only goal for Palace against Man City

Tosun joined Palace because he wanted more playing time as he bids to win back a place in Turkey's squad for European Championships this summer.

He joined Everton from Besiktas for £27m two years ago but had scored just 10 goals in 51 appearances.

Tosun's arrival at Selhurst Park saw Connor Wickham join Championship club Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season.