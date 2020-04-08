Everton submit outline planning for Goodison Park Legacy Project

Everton will leave Goodison Park for a proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton have submitted a planning application to Liverpool City Council in a bid to leave a "community-led legacy" at Goodison Park when they move to their new stadium.

The Goodison Park Legacy Project, which is still at the outline planning stage, would see Everton's current home redeveloped to provide a range of benefits to the local community, including high quality and affordable housing, a multi-purpose health centre and community-led retail spaces.

Other assets could include a youth enterprise zone, office and business facilities and green space "which could include a lasting tribute to the club's achievements at Goodison Park".

The club submitted a detailed planning application for a new 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in December 2019.

Everton say the legacy development and building the new home ground could provide a £1billion boost to the region's economy, creating up to 15,000 jobs and attracting 1.4m visitors to the city each year.

Everton have put in planning application for a new 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief executive of Everton, said: "Everton is a football club deeply rooted in its community and the Goodison Park Legacy Project is a symbol of our ambition, desire and commitment to Liverpool 4.

"We've been delighted by the support of the local community to our plans and the acknowledgement that we are creating facilities to empower and equip local people for generations to come.

"This project at Goodison Park is as ambitious as our new stadium development at Bramley-Moore Dock and will build on the £10m investment in buildings already made by the club and Everton in the Community in Liverpool 4 over the last five years."

Both applications are due to be determined this summer.