Everton set for new stadium planning submission for Bramley-Moore Dock ground

Everton's proposed new stadium will have a capacity of 52,000

Everton will submit a planning application for their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on December 23, the club have confirmed.

The stadium plans will be followed by a separate outline planning application for the redevelopment of Goodison Park and the surrounding area, with the intention for both applications to be determined by Liverpool City Council at the same time.

Architect Dan Meis' stadium design will be tweaked slightly after analysing feedback from a public consultation last month.

Everton's new stadium will be in Bramley Moore Dock in North Liverpool

"It is a case of evolution rather than any major changes to the design presented during the second stage consultation," said stadium development director Colin Chong.

"I'm pleased to confirm that our detailed planning application for a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be submitted on December 23."

In November, the club's public consultation into designs for the proposed new 52,000-capacity stadium recorded 96 per cent positive feedback.

Everton unveiled plans for the £500m development in July 2019 and the Merseyside club expects the venue to be hosting games by 2023.