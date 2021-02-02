Josh King joins Everton on Deadline Day after Man Utd interest in January transfer window last year

Josh King joined Everton on Deadline Day for a nominal fee after being linked with Manchester United last year - so why is he in demand?

The Norway international has agreed a deal at Goodison Park until the end of the season, with the club holding an option to extend the contract beyond that term.

Fulham also agreed a deal to sign King on Deadline Day, but the 29-year-old turned them down in favour of Everton.

4:06 Following his Deadline Day move from Bournemouth to Everton, take a look at our selection of Joshua King's best-ever Premier League goals.

Bournemouth rejected Manchester United's £20m offer to re-sign their former graduate in January last year as Eddie Howe sought to keep his top players for the relegation battle ahead.

But the Cherries were looking at increasingly diminished returns after the club failed to secure top-flight status and King's contract was set to expire this summer.

The versatile forward has struggled to find form in the Championship this season due to injuries and spells in and out of the first-team squad - but his Premier League record certainly stands up.

King's key attributes

King scored six league goals last season, but that return came from just 13 shots on target in 24 starts - having missed the whole of January with a muscle tear.

Josh King factfile Age: 29

Man Utd graduate

PL apps: 161

PL goals: 48

Norway caps: 51

Favourite foot: Right

Joined Bournemouth in 2015

In terms of finishing, King's most prolific season came in 2016/17 with 16 goals, hitting double figures for the first time in his career, and he achieved that feat again with 12 in 2018/19.

Image: Josh King has failed to score in the Championship this season but has only played 582 minutes

Despite playing primarily as a wide forward at a bottom-half club, the graphic below reveals a clinical edge across his five top-flight seasons, for scoring (0.27-0.53 per 90), conversion (11-24 per cent) and shooting accuracy (43-61 per cent).

King's strength is carrying the ball into dangerous areas, ranking 16th in the Premier League for dribbles attempted per 90 in 2019/20, while his regular bursts of pace pose a constant threat for opposition defences.

On the spot Josh King has converted 12 of his 14 penalty attempts in the Premier League.

Last season, his top speed of 36.67 km/h is a whisker off the 37.78 km/h achieved by Wolves speedster Adam Traore, while few players surpass his 12.2 sprints per 90.

The visualisation below highlights his clinical finishing from few opportunities and frequent dribbles - in addition to creating an above-average number of clear-cut chances for team-mates.

The heatmaps below reveal consistent concentration down the left flank over the past three campaigns - but there was a notable spread of coverage last season and a reduction of activity in opposition boxes during the Cherries' ill-fated campaign last season.

Indeed, Everton are likely to find his versatility appealing, having played in every conceivable attacking role last term: left, right and centre.

His defensive stats also impress, with 6.8 duels won per 90, with the majority of this action occurring down the left flank in the middle third - a perfect area for transitional fast breaks.

King also ranks 15th in the league for possessions won in the attacking third (9.4 per 90) - revealing he would suit a team that presses from the front.

In terms of passing, King frequently looks to play progressively upfield but also passes sideways for give-and-go exchanges.

The graphic below reveals how he is often the focal point of distribution, most commonly receiving passes centrally - or down his favoured left channel.

Despite his primary activity down the left, the shot map below reveals few of his attempts at goal from this area over the past two years have been successful; the majority of his goals have come from central areas.

One of the reasons for his clinical finishing from those central areas has been his knack of finding the bottom corners, where he has scored 14 of his 26 goals over the past three seasons.

The stats highlight King's consistency, ball-carrying skills, defensive qualities, clinical finishing and unique versatility. Coupled with his top-flight experience and contract status, it's no wonder he attracted interest from the top clubs.