'Richarlison will attract big clubs but difficult to get Everton forward' - Marco Silva

Marco SIlva believes it's inevitable big clubs will want to sign Richarlison because he is always improving - but it will be difficult for any to sign the Everton forward.

Silva brought Richarlison to the UK with Watford in 2017 before taking him Everton a year later and overseeing the 23-year-old development into a proven Premier League player.

The forward was the subject of an £85m bid from Barcelona in January - exclusively revealed by Sky Sports News - that was rejected, but Silva insists the player's attitude means he would not have had his head turned by such attention.

"I don't know if it was true or not," Silva said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News. "You know how rumours are inside of football. When the market is coming, the names of the clubs start to come as well for your best players.

"What I know is that Richarlison was really focused on Everton in that period, and I'm sure it is the same now.

Ricarlison has scored 26 goals for Everton since he was brought to the club by Marco Silva in 2018

"If big clubs come for him in the future I think it will not distract him - never - because he likes the club and the way everyone welcomed him, and this is the most important thing.

"First he has to keep proving his quality. What he can get is up to him. He is so young. He has already reached the Brazil national team. They have fantastic players but they already chose him as an important player for them. That's a fantastic thing.

"It's important to achieve important things at Everton and after we will see what type of clubs come to him. I can't speak for what Everton is thinking but I'm sure Everton are not thinking of selling.

"And for sure it would be difficult for one club to buy Richarlison."

Richarlison was brought to England and Watford from Brazilian side Fluminense in 2017 by Silva

Richarlison scored just five Premier League goals in his one season under Silva at Watford but the 42-year-old saw enough to convince the Everton hierarchy to spend £50m on the Brazil international.

He has since scored 26 in 69 games in all competitions for the Toffees and has continued to be key under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, as they prepare to resume the season later this month, currently sitting 12th in the table.

Silva said: "He made many improvements, and I think he is still improving. I know him very well. His first steps in Premier League was under me, and what I saw from him was always a player improving.

2:55 Marco Silva admits he was frustrated by Everton's business in the transfer market during his final season in charge of the club Marco Silva admits he was frustrated by Everton's business in the transfer market during his final season in charge of the club

"He has the skills but also the way he works every day, and the way he fit so fast in the clubs with myself means he can adapt into different types of football and clubs.

"He is still young and even so he has achieved good things. He has to keep proving his quality and most importantly he will keep working to do that. I know how the boy works.

"He is fast, very good finish with left and right, and strong in the air as well. Its not easy to find a player with such good skills and playing in different positions in the attacking third as well."

