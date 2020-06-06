Premier League restart: Jordan Pickford says Everton are good enough to beat Liverpool

0:33 Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says it is 'crucial' to play the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park when the Premier League resumes Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says it is 'crucial' to play the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park when the Premier League resumes

Jordan Pickford believes Everton “have the ability in the squad” to beat Liverpool when they meet in the Merseyside derby on June 21 - live on Sky Sports.

Everton were thrashed 5-2 at Anfield in the league in December, before being knocked out of the FA Cup by an under-strength Liverpool side a month later.

But with the sides meeting on the first full weekend of action after the Premier League restarts following its enforced absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pickford remains convinced they are capable of defeating their local rivals.

"We want to win every game we play and any sort of derby match is massive for the fans and for players," England goalkeeper Pickford told Sky Sports News.

"We want to show how good we can be and we have an opportunity to beat them. We know they are a good side, they are top of the league. We just want to do our best and try to beat them.

"We know we have the ability in the squad to beat them. We just want to do it for ourselves and our fans."

On a personal level, Pickford - who has been in lockdown with his parents during the coronavirus pandemic - admits the opportunity to give his mind and body an extended break for the first time in a decade has been very welcome.

"Obviously it's been difficult but it's nice to spend time with your family and get a nice big break," he added.

"I've not had a break from football since I was probably a 16-year-old - I've been in the England set up since then - so it's nice for my mind and body to have a reset.

"We're getting ready to go again but it's been a nice eight or nine weeks off, in the sense of giving your body time to relax."

Such a frenetic schedule during his professional career means Pickford should be able to cope with a flurry of matches in the next couple of months.

Everton still have nine matches of the 2019/20 campaign to play, although Pickford acknowledges players must be given the opportunity to recharge before the new season resumes.

"I love constant football matches and I've been brought up on playing football every day," he said.

"From that side of it, it's easy for me. The biggest challenge will be making sure we get looked after well between the end of this season and going into next season.

"I don't think we can rush into it so quickly. You need a break where you actually get a holiday this time because that's what really refreshes your mind.

"But then the season needs to start back up and that's another thing I'm really looking forward to as well."

