Everton to offer Leighton Baines one-year contract extension

Leighton Baines looks likely to further extend his Everton career

Leighton Baines is set to extend his Everton career into a 14th season after being offered a new one-year contract by the club.

Baines signed a 12-month deal last summer that runs until the end of the current season.

1:38 Vinny O'Connor has the latest from Finch Farm, as Everton's players continue their phase one training as part of the Premier League's Project Restart Vinny O'Connor has the latest from Finch Farm, as Everton's players continue their phase one training as part of the Premier League's Project Restart

The 35-year old made his 417th Everton appearance in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 1, deputising for Lucas Digne.

Baines is 13th on the list of Everton's all-time appearance makers and cost £6m when he joined from Wigan in August 2007.

Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, defender Cuco Martina and striker Oumar Niasse have not been offered new deals so far, however.

All three are out of contract this summer and remain likely to leave, although final decisions will be taken once it is clear what impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the transfer market.