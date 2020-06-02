Yerry Mina: Everton defender to miss Premier League restart with thigh injury

Yerry Mina has made 25 league appearances for Everton this season

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is set to miss the restart of the Premier League season after picking up a thigh tear in training on Friday.

Mina will be out for a few weeks which means he will be unavailable to play when Everton resume the campaign on the weekend of June 19-21.

The Colombia international has made 25 league appearances for Everton this season, scoring twice.

Everton are due to play league leaders and Merseyside rivals Liverpool in their first game back - a match that will be broadcast free-to-air live on Sky Sports.

Police have requested the fixture - which was due to be held at Everton's Goodison Park - be played at a neutral venue.

The Premier League have received proposals from the police setting out which games will need to moved to a neutral venue, and they included any matches in which Liverpool could win the title.

Jurgen Klopp's side need two more wins - or one, if Manchester City lose their game in hand against Arsenal - to reach a points total which City would be unable to overtake.

Other players could be forced to miss the resumption of the season if they test positive in this week's round of testing.

All players and club staff are being tested for coronavirus twice a week ahead of the restart date of June 17, with this week's sessions taking place on Tuesday and Friday.

The current protocol as part of Project Restart rules that in any case of a Premier League player returning a positive test he would be kept away from group training for a total of 14 days including the seven days of government-advised self-isolation.

