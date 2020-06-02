Premier League restart: Registering new players on agenda for upcoming meetings

Aston Villa 'keeper Tom Heaton could be re-registered to play for in the season run-in

Registering new players to 25-man squads will be on the agenda for Premier League clubs to discuss at the two upcoming shareholders meetings ahead of the proposed restart on June 17.

Some clubs want to be allowed to add players to the lists they submitted in February for the second half of the season, as some of those squad lists omitted players with long-term injuries, who have now recovered.

Among those that could feature are Aston Villa's Tom Heaton and Newcastle's Paul Dummett.

There could also be players returning from both domestic and international loans if new agreements are not reached, but changing squads at this stage of the season could give some clubs an unfair advantage.

Increased substitutions

FIFA and IFAB have said teams will be able to use five substitutes instead of three when the season restarts, but some clubs believe that would give an unfair advantage to the richer ones perceived to have stronger squads.

Chelsea are also proposing that clubs should be allowed to name nine substitutes instead of seven for the rest of the season.

An increased amount of substitutes and substitutions will also be discussed.

The relegation problem

The Premier League is recommending that league placings be determined by a simple points-per-game (PPG) formula if the season is curtailed, and most of the clubs in the bottom half of the table would prefer relegation to be scrapped if the season was curtailed.

The FA has said they would not allow that, and the EFL has threatened to sue if there is no relegation and promotion between the Premier League and the Championship.

Neutral venues

The national lead for football policing said last Friday that up to six games could be played at neutral venues, which will also be discussed between the clubs.

Wembley could stage games behind closed doors in an attempt to finish the 2019/20 season

The fixtures set to be moved to neutral venues are Manchester City vs Liverpool, Manchester City vs Newcastle, Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Newcastle vs Liverpool, Everton vs Liverpool, and the game in which Liverpool could secure the title.

The Premier League and the clubs want as many games as possible to be played home and away where possible.

VAR

FIFA has given leagues the option of scrapping VAR when seasons restart but the Premier League wants to keep it.

Clubs believe the integrity of the competition would be compromised if VAR was not used for the entire season.

Premier League shareholders' meetings are due to take place on June 4 and 11. 14 clubs have to vote in favour for a new rule to be made.