Tottenham confirm one positive test in Premier League's fifth round of coronavirus testing

Premier League players have now undergone five rounds of coronavirus testing

Tottenham have confirmed they have received the only positive test for coronavirus from the fifth round of Premier League testing results.

The fifth batch of tests took place on Monday and Tuesday this week.

A statement from Tottenham read: "We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre.

"Due to medical confidentiality, the individual's name will not be disclosed.

"They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

"We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League's Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment."

It follows the fourth-round results which were published last weekend, in which there were no new positive tests indicated.

A total of 12 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3882 from the initial four rounds.

All 20 top-flight clubs, who have now returned to close-contact training, are continuing to adhere to the latest medical advice from the Government and Public Health England to enable a phased resumption of sport in the UK, as a return to Premier League matches behind-closed-doors approaches.

COVID-19 impact on football March 5 - Pre-match handshakes banned in the Premier League.

March 11 - Man City vs Arsenal is first Premier League game suspended; Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid the last top level game played in England.

March 12 - Man Utd, Wolves play away Europa League ties behind closed doors, Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen in front of fans.

March 13 - Football suspended following an emergency meeting between PL, FA, EFL and WSL

April 15 - SPFL clubs approve plan to end the Scottish Championship, League One and league Two seasons.

May 15 - League Two clubs vote to end the season with immediate effect.

May 17 - Premier League players and staff tested for COVID-19.

May 18 - Scottish Premiership curtailed, with points per game determining league positions and Celtic named champions.

May 19 - Premier League clubs return to socially distanced group training.

May 25 - Women's Super League cancelled, with title and relegation to be determined.

May 27 - Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training.

The Premier League released the following statement on Wednesday regarding the latest test figures: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1197 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive from one club.

"Players or club staff who test positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

If any players from Manchester City or Arsenal, and Aston Villa or Sheffield United return positive tests, it would almost certainly rule them out of the respective teams' fixtures scheduled for June 17.

'Project Restart' rules require a player who returns a positive test to remain away from group activities for 14 days (subject to the return of a negative test).

West Ham manager David Moyes says playing friendly matches will help his squad's preparations for the Premier League restart

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News on Friday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said test results from the first three rounds had been "reassuring" and the number of positive cases were at an anticipated level.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis as the resumption of the season moves closer.

'There is cause for more cautious optimism'

Analysis from Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes...

Following on from the weekend's results which revealed no one from a Premier League club had tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday's fifth round of test data once again will be viewed optimistically.

But given the advice, time, strict protocols and guidance from medical experts from within football and Government agencies, I doubt anyone will be getting carried away.

Each set of results will be viewed individually and collectively, but even though over 5000 tests have now been carried out it is still relatively early days in the process of resuming top-flight football.

Premier League clubs are working within their own regulations and the Government's strict guidelines for a return to training.

But it must be remembered that the onus is every individual sportsperson to adhere vigilantly to social distancing rules once they are out of the training environment.

It is clear that at the moment there is no clustering of the virus at one club or geographical area. 13 positive tests with 5066 negative tests has returned an average in terms of positive cases of approximately 0.3 per cent overall, which allows for cautious optimism.

We are aware the latest positive test is at Tottenham, but had a player or staff member from either Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa or Sheffield United returned a positive test, then it would have almost certainly ruled them out of any involvement with the matches scheduled for June 17.

However such is the jeopardy and to a degree the anxiety of each round of testing that players from other clubs would now also likely miss their first game, should they return a positive test when the sixth round of testing data is revealed at the weekend.

Premier League clubs will discuss a number of outstanding topics over the logistics of Project Restart at a shareholders' meeting on Thursday, ahead of a second due to be held on June 11.

The use of neutral venues - which could affect up to five games including the Merseyside derby at present, is on the agenda.

Ongoing questions about the prospect of scrapping relegation, using five substitutes - as the Bundesliga has adopted since its restart - and whether clubs can expand their existing 25-man squads to deal with the intensity of the last nine games of the season are all due to be discussed.

So too will the topic of VAR, which has proved a polarising topic in its first season in the Premier League. FIFA has given leagues the opportunity to scrap its usage upon their restart, but the Premier League wants to keep it - as clubs believe the integrity of the competition would be compromised if VAR was not used for the entire season.

The Premier League has set a provisional date of return for June 17, provided all safety tests are cleared, with Sky Sports showing 64 live games, including 25 which will be broadcast free to air.