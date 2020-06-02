Premier League clubs can schedule friendlies ahead of the resumption

Clubs have been given the go-ahead to take part in friendly matches ahead of the planned resumption of the Premier League.

But venues must be no more than 90 minutes away and players must travel in their own cars to and from fixtures while wearing the kit they will play in.

PGMOL referees and assistants are yet to be tested for COVID-19 so, for now, club coaching staff will referee matches.

Arsenal are due to be back in Premier League action on June 17

It's hoped that the country's top referees will be available to officiate in the week before the planned return to match action on June 17.

If held at a stadium, players will enter via the players' entrance and walk straight onto the pitch, before warming up. Dressing rooms will not be used.

Premier League clubs were cleared to resume contract training last week, paving the way for competitive action to resume later this month.

The league is provisionally due to restart on Wednesday June 17, with Man City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, before a full round of fixtures the following weekend.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.