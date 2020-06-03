Premier League: One positive test in fifth round of coronavirus testing

Premier League players have now undergone five rounds of coronavirus testing

There has been one positive test for coronavirus after the fifth round of Premier League testing.

It follows the fourth-round results which were published last weekend, in which there were no new positive tests indicated.

A total of 12 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3882 from the initial four rounds.

The fifth batch of tests took place on Monday and Tuesday this week.

All 20 top-flight clubs, who have now returned to close-contact training, are continuing to adhere to the latest medical advice from the Government and Public Health England to enable a phased resumption of sport in the UK, as a return to Premier League matches behind-closed-doors approaches.

COVID-19 impact on football March 5 - Pre-match handshakes banned in the Premier League.

March 11 - Man City vs Arsenal is first Premier League game suspended; Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid the last top level game played in England.

March 12 - Man Utd, Wolves play away Europa League ties behind closed doors, Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen in front of fans.

March 13 - Football suspended following an emergency meeting between PL, FA, EFL and WSL

April 15 - SPFL clubs approve plan to end the Scottish Championship, League One and league Two seasons.

May 15 - League Two clubs vote to end the season with immediate effect.

May 17 - Premier League players and staff tested for COVID-19.

May 18 - Scottish Premiership curtailed, with points per game determining league positions and Celtic named champions.

May 19 - Premier League clubs return to socially distanced group training.

May 25 - Women's Super League cancelled, with title and relegation to be determined.

May 27 - Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News on Friday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said test results from the first three rounds had been "reassuring" and the number of positive cases were at an anticipated level.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis as the resumption of the season moves closer.