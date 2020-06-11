Richarlison: Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is among GOAT and we can achieve things together

Richarlison wants to achieve "good things" with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, who he has described as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

The Brazil forward has continued his rich form under the Italian since he took over from Marco Silva, who told Sky Sports News this week he was not surprised big clubs including Barcelona have been circling Richarlison since last summer.

But the player has suggested he is thinking about sticking around at Goodison Park to win things with Ancelotti, and that could start with qualifying for a European spot when the Premier League resumes for the final nine games.

Richarlison believes Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest coaches of all time

"Carlo is one of the greatest of all time and it has been a privilege to work with him," Richarlison told the club's website. "I am learning a lot from him and I am sure we will achieve good things together.

"Ancelotti is one of the greatest coaches in history, in my opinion. I think the club has a lot to gain from him. He has a winning spirit and does not accept less than the maximum you can leave on the pitch.

"This mentality and the respect everyone has for him are very important and will help us a lot."

3:52 Marco Silva believes Everton forward Richarlison has the work ethic and talent to develop into an elite player Marco Silva believes Everton forward Richarlison has the work ethic and talent to develop into an elite player

Everton are currently 12th in the table but six points behind Sheffield United in seventh and within vague touching distance of Manchester United in fifth, which could qualify for the Champions League, but eight points adrift.

Yet Richarlison said: "I think a lot can happen in nine games, the teams are very close in the table and instead of looking back and searching for mistakes, I prefer to think about the games ahead of us.

"We want to have as many good results as possible to, who knows, enter the fight for a place in a continental tournament. We have to keep that flame burning."

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.