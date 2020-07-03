Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Carlo Ancelotti praises hard-working Everton striker

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) is yet to score since the resumption of the Premier League but has been praised by Carlo Ancelotti

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has praised the contribution of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the team this season as they prepare to face out-of-sorts Tottenham on Monday night, live on Sky Sports.

Calvert-Lewin is the club's top scorer with 15 goals this season, two ahead of fellow forward Richarlison, who should be fit for the game in north London despite being substituted during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Leicester with a knock.

Former England U21 international Calvert-Lewin is yet to score since the Premier League returned after its enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic but was in a rich vein of form before, scoring five goals in seven games.

However, Ancelotti is unconcerned the 23-year-old has not scored in the three matches since the resumption of football, instead praising the all-round qualities that have made him a key asset to the team.

"It's true he didn't score but I think the most important part is the work he is doing, also defensively," Ancelotti said.

"I think the fact we did well defensively counts to the work that all the players were able to do - the striker first, and Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin did a fantastic job.

"I never had strikers honestly with this kind of energy defensively. I appreciate this a lot. It doesn't matter if he didn't score because he will score again without a problem.

"I never asked my strikers in the past to score goals. Work well, work for the team, be humble - Dominic is doing all these kinds of things and I am really happy with this."

RIcharlison should be fit to face Spurs, despite coming off injured in the 2-1 win over Leicester in which he scored

Richarlison scored the opening goal against Leicester at Goodison Park before being replaced by Tom Davies after 57 minutes but Ancelotti remains confident he will be able to line up against Spurs.

"Richarlison didn't train today [Friday], but I think he will be able to train tomorrow and is not going to have any problem to play on Monday," Ancelotti added.

"I think he will be fine. He has to train tomorrow and Sunday but I think he is recovering well from the knock."

Carlo Ancelotti will not allow Lucas Digne to leave Everton this summer

Meanwhile, Ancelotti says there is "no way" left-back Lucas Digne will be allowed to leave the club this summer amid claims of interest from Premier League rivals.

Chelsea are among the clubs said to be impressed by the Goodison defender, but Ancelotti was emphatic when asked if there will be any significant departures from his squad before next season.

The Italian is looking to add to rather than diminish quality, especially as he intends to challenge for the top four over the next 12 months.

"At this moment, there are a lot of rumours," he said. "Lucas Digne is an important player for us, so there is no way that he can leave."