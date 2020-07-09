Gabriel Magalhaes: Everton face fight to sign Lille defender with Premier League rival
A second Premier League club has made a bid thought to be in excess of £22m for Gabriel
Last Updated: 09/07/20
Everton face a fight to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes after a second Premier League club made a late bid for the player.
The Brazilian is expected to decide his future this week with Everton and Serie A side Napoli the front runners to sign him.
But Gabriel has now been made aware of a late bid by an unnamed Premier League club, thought to be in excess of £22m.
The 22-year-old is expected to leave Lille this summer following the curtailment of the 2019/20 campaign.
He has attracted rival offers from Italy and Spain but Everton and Napoli remain favourites to clinch a deal for the defender.
Gabriel starred in a Lille side that finished fourth in Ligue 1, helping them secure a place in next season's Europa League.
He joined the French club in 2017 after arriving from Brazil and has made 52 appearances since.
Who is Gabriel?
Background
Gabriel started his career at Avai, a side who currently play in the second tier of Brazilian football.
After 21 appearances, he made the move to Europe in January 2017, signing for Ligue 1 side Lille for a fairly modest fee of £1.5m.
Gabriel initially struggled to adapt to senior football at Lille and went out on loan twice - first to Troyes, where he spent the first half of the 2017/18 season, before a temporary move to Dynamo Zagreb in January 2018.
First-team opportunities continued to evade him, moving between the reserve and senior sides before returning to Lille for the start of the 2018/19 season.
Will he adapt quickly to the Premier League?
Gabriel took his time to cement himself in the side, not starting a Ligue 1 game until February 2019. But he has not looked back since; forging a relatively successful partnership with former Southampton player Jose Fonte at centre-back.
After a seven-year absence, Gabriel helped Lille qualify for the Champions League in 2018/19, finishing second in Ligue 1 to PSG.
Gabriel has continued his ascent this season, with a string of impressive performances both domestically and in the Champions League.