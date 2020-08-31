James Rodriguez: Everton could agree deal with Real Madrid player by Wednesday

James Rodriguez is expected to have a medical at Everton later this week

James Rodriguez could agree a deal to join Everton from Real Madrid by Wednesday.

An agreement between the two clubs over the transfer of James could be less than 48 hours away, with the forward expected to undergo a medical later this week.

The 29-year old, who earns around £200,000 a week at the Bernabeu, has been deemed surplus to requirements by Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

The deal would see the Colombia international join forces with Carlo Ancelotti for a third time, having played under him at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

James struggled for games last season, making just 14 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions during 2019/20.

Last month, Ancelotti was asked about the possibility of signing him, but the Everton boss played down the prospect that any genuine approach had been made for the playmaker.

Rodriguez was out of favour under Zidane last season

"James Rodriguez? I like, I like a lot as a player," said Ancelotti.

"When I left Madrid, James Rodriguez followed me to Munich. He came to play.

"But he followed me as a rumour to Napoli and now he is following me here to Everton as a rumour.

"I have to be honest, I like him a lot. But he is a Real Madrid player. I think he will still be a Real Madrid player."

James has 12 months left on his Madrid contract and is understood to be keen to make the move to Goodison Park on a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Everton have agreed a deal with Napoli to sign midfielder Allan, while the club remains in talks with Watford over signing midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Defender Michael Keane has also signed a new five-year deal at Goodison, until 2025.

