Michael Keane: Everton defender says he had to work 'harder than ever' for England recall

Michael Keane says he had to work "harder than ever" to get back to the top of his game after he earned a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Keane suffered arguably the biggest setback of his career 12 months ago when he put in a shaky performance against the Czech Republic which saw him lose his place in the starting XI for both club and country.

The Everton defender's slack marking allowed Jakub Brabec to poke home the Czech Republic's equaliser and he was also caught out of position for the hosts' winner, looking uncertain in possession throughout as England lost 2-1.

However, he has now bounced back to the top of his game, helping Carlo Ancelotti's Everton side to the summit of the Premier League and signing a new five-year deal at the end of August before being recalled by Southgate for the upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

"It's always tough when you're having bad periods, when you're not playing your best football," Keane said. "Especially for your country, because the spotlight is on you even more and you want to do well.

"But to be honest, it's something I've done in the past, gone through bad spells and then bounced back stronger.

"I've looked at my game, what I can improve, I've worked harder than I ever have before to get back to a level I know I can play.

"I've been consistent for the last six months or so, I know I have improved as a player but I am still learning every day. The new manager at Everton is teaching me new things all the time.

"I'm 27, I have experience and I know I can still improve. It's been brilliant for me to get back into the England squad and signing a new five-year deal with Everton.

"It's shown how far I have come in the last year, but I want to push on for more."

Meanwhile, the arrival into the England camp of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho has been delayed after the three players attended a party with more than six people for Abraham's birthday, in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

It is another headache for manager Gareth Southgate, who had warned his players to be on their best behaviour after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching protocols while on England duty in Iceland last month.

Keane, asked about his own experiences of having coronavirus, added: "It wasn't too bad. I had a fever and when I was running my chest hurt, but I felt better after a few days.

"I know it can affect more vulnerable people and older people more.

"The rules are there for a reason and everyone has to take it seriously. No matter if you have had it or not. I'm sticking to the rules, I think everyone else should as well."