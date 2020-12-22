Lucas Digne: Everton set to offer left-back new contract

France international Lucas Digne has impressed for Everton this season and is being tracked by bigger clubs, but Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is confident he will commit to a new deal at Goodison Park; Digne joined Everton from Barcelona in summer of 2018

By Lyall Thomas

Tuesday 22 December 2020 17:13, UK

Lucas Digne in action for Everton
Image: Everton are set to offer Lucas Digne a new contract

Everton are set to open talks with Lucas Digne and offer him a new contract following his impressive displays this season.

The France international, who signed from Barcelona in 2018, sees his current deal expire in 2023 and he has been tracked by bigger clubs across Europe.

But Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti expects him to recommit to Goodison Park because he believes he his happy where he is.

"The situation is we are pleased to offer a new contract to Digne because he is an important player for the present and the future and the club are going to talk to him," Ancelotti said.

"I think it will not be a problem to renew the contract because he is happy to be here and we are happy with him."

Everton
Manchester United

Wednesday 23rd December 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Ancelotti is currently preparing for a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, and eyeing the only major domestic trophy that has evaded Everton's history.

The Italian, who will be without the injured James Rodriguez, said: "We give a lot of importance to this competition.

James Rodriguez struck his first Everton goal to give his side the lead
Image: Everton remain without the injured James Rodriguez

"We are in the quarter-finals, two games to the final, and it would be fantastic for us to play a final so we are going to put out our strongest team.

"We want to fight for this. Tomorrow is an important game of an important competition that Everton have never won in their history and we are not so far (away).

"In a good moment we are going to play against really tough opponents who beat us a few weeks ago here. It is a great opportunity to show the momentum."

