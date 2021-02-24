Max Aarons: Everton considering summer transfer move for Norwich and England youngster

Everton are considering a summer move for Norwich right-back Max Aarons.

The Toffees are very interested in the 21-year-old as a protege to captain Seamus Coleman, who is 32 and will enter the final year of his contract in July, and potentially his long-term successor.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News reported Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also very keen on Aarons.

The Canaries are looking for a fee of between £30m and £35m, regardless of whether or not they are promoted back to the Premier League.

Reports on Wednesday claimed Roma have had a £20m offer rejected for the youngster - but Sky Sports News has been told that is not accurate; only an enquiry was made on behalf of the Serie A club and nothing further.

Aarons is widely regarded as one of England's best upcoming right-backs and was subject of a bid from Barcelona in January.

He is an England U21 international with seven caps and played for Norwich in the Premier League last season.

Norwich's joint majority shareholder Delia Smith said last week it is inevitable Aarons will leave the club, telling the FT Business of Football summit: "Luckily, because of this wonderful team behind the scenes, we have some really lovely players. They've got a nice temperament and Max Aarons is one of the best. He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won't be at Norwich.

"He knows that, we know that. But we didn't have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal. Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan."