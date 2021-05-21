James Rodriguez: Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti insists player has not been distracted by upcoming Copa America

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti insists James Rodriguez has not had one eye on this summer's Copa America after a disappointing end to the campaign.

The Colombia playmaker missed Wednesday's game against Wolves due to "fatigue" and has made just 26 appearances in his first season after being troubled by a calf injury.

He scored six goals and recorded four assists in 23 Premier League appearances but will miss their final game against champions Manchester City, live on Sky Sports, with a recurrence of the problem.

"James unfortunately is not available for the game. He didn't recover from the problem on his calf," Ancelotti said.

"Unfortunately he didn't finish the season well and now he will be focused to prepare for the Copa America with the national team.

"I think the Copa America is in his mind when the season finished. To say James was focused on the Copa America before now, no.

"James was really disappointed for the fact he was not able to help the team in this final part of the season and was really sad. But what can he do?

"He has to be ready when the season starts and try to avoid the problem he had this season.

"I hope to have him soon next season fit and at his best."