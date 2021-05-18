Carlo Ancelotti: Everton manager says unhappy players can leave Goodison Park amid criticism over commitment

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has questioned the commitment of some of his players and says if they are unhappy, they can leave the club.

Everton's European aspirations appear unlikely following their home defeat to bottom-club Sheffield United on Sunday.

They are currently ninth in the Premier League table but could finish anywhere from sixth to tenth depending on their own and other team's results - they face Wolves on Wednesday followed by Manchester City on Sunday.

Ancelotti described the commitment of some of his players during the shock defeat as "unacceptable" and has criticised his side's inconsistency, with that loss marking the ninth time they've been beaten at Goodison in this league campaign.

"I don't want to have players here who are unhappy," Ancelotti said. "If there are some players that are not happy to stay where they can ask to leave.

"I want to have players that want to stay at Everton and feel part of this project.

0:54 Ancelotti says his Everton side have to be prepared for ‘any kind of reaction’ from the returning supporters following their poor home form

"That is for all players. There is no player I can force to stay here. But I told them this recently. They know. If someone is not happy they have to leave.

"An unhappy player is not going to be a good part of this project."

Following that latest defeat, Ancelotti admitted he was "embarrassed" by his team's home form this season and hopes the return of fans for their final league game at Goodison against Wolves will wake his players up.

1:05 Carlo Ancelotti admits he is embarrassed by his side's patchy home form and hopes the return of fans will wake the players up.

Speaking about the reaction he wants from his players, the Italian added: "I don't want to nominate players but most of them, the commitment for the game [against Sheffield United] was absolutely not good.

"It was unacceptable because the game was so important. I hope for a reaction tomorrow."