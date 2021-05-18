Carlo Ancelotti: Everton manager says unhappy players can leave Goodison Park amid criticism over commitment

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has questioned the commitment of some of his players and says if they are unhappy, they can leave the club.
Everton's European aspirations appear unlikely following their home defeat to bottom-club Sheffield United on Sunday.
They are currently ninth in the Premier League table but could finish anywhere from sixth to tenth depending on their own and other team's results - they face Wolves on Wednesday followed by Manchester City on Sunday.
Ancelotti described the commitment of some of his players during the shock defeat as "unacceptable" and has criticised his side's inconsistency, with that loss marking the ninth time they've been beaten at Goodison in this league campaign.
- Everton vs Wolves live on Sky: Mina back for hosts
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Kane latest, Henderson future
"I don't want to have players here who are unhappy," Ancelotti said. "If there are some players that are not happy to stay where they can ask to leave.
Trending
- Race for Europe: Who needs what in final week?
- Ole: We may still sign forward | 'Not looking good' for Maguire
- Top clubs on Henderson alert as De Gea preferred
- 'It's out of our hands' | Joshua looks at Plan B Usyk
- Tuchel: Job not done | Werner: My unluckiest season
- Man City owner to pay for fans' trip to CL final
- Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave
- Shipyards, geese & Liverpool - Sir Alex's management secrets
- PL hits & misses: Striker? Man Utd should prioritise defence
- Euro 2020 squads - who's been selected?
"I want to have players that want to stay at Everton and feel part of this project.
"That is for all players. There is no player I can force to stay here. But I told them this recently. They know. If someone is not happy they have to leave.
"An unhappy player is not going to be a good part of this project."
Following that latest defeat, Ancelotti admitted he was "embarrassed" by his team's home form this season and hopes the return of fans for their final league game at Goodison against Wolves will wake his players up.
Speaking about the reaction he wants from his players, the Italian added: "I don't want to nominate players but most of them, the commitment for the game [against Sheffield United] was absolutely not good.
"It was unacceptable because the game was so important. I hope for a reaction tomorrow."