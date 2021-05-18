Everton vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Everton have Yerry Mina and Josh King back available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Wolves at Goodison Park.

Defender Mina has missed the last two games due to an adductor problem, while forward King was not part of the squad for Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Sheffield United because of a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) remains sidelined.

Carlo Ancelotti says his Everton side have to be prepared for 'any kind of reaction' from the returning supporters following their poor home form.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is unlikely to make the trip even if he is given clearance to make a playing comeback from a fractured skull.

Jimenez met with a specialist and a club doctor on Tuesday to assess his readiness to return and, although head coach Nuno Espirito Santo did not rule him out of contention, it seems improbable the forward will be risked.

Daniel Podence had groin surgery on Monday and it is hoped the winger will be fit for the start of next season, while defenders Willy Boly and Marcal will be hoping for some playing time after being unused substitutes at Tottenham at the

weekend. However, winger Pedro Neto (knee) and full-back Jonny (knee) remain on the sidelines.

How to follow

Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wednesday 19th May 5:00pm Kick off 6:00pm

Jones Knows' prediction

For those on the 8/1 with Sky Bet for Everton to finish in the top six, like myself, Sunday evening's debacle against Sheffield United was a tough watch. Carlo Ancelotti's men looked the team set for a return back to the Sky Bet Championship, not the Blades. Everton created an expected goal figure of just 0.19 in the second half - the second lowest posted by a team after the break against the Blades this season. A quite pathetic performance when so much was on the line.

I tend not to let emotion play a part in my betting-based decisions but the Toffees have got me riled up too much. They are odds-on for victory here, which is easily ignored despite fans being back in the ground.

I'm going to tentatively play the away win for Wolves without much confidence, it must be said. The bet to attack, though, is for Adama Traore to grab an assist at a juicy 6/1 with Sky Bet. He is ending the season strongly down the right for Wolves and created three chances for his team-mates that weren't finished vs Spurs. That takes his total to 13 chances created in his last five matches. Another assist is due.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Adama Traore to register an assist (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats