Everton vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Everton have Yerry Mina and Josh King back available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Wolves at Goodison Park.
Defender Mina has missed the last two games due to an adductor problem, while forward King was not part of the squad for Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Sheffield United because of a hamstring issue.
Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) remains sidelined.
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is unlikely to make the trip even if he is given clearance to make a playing comeback from a fractured skull.
Jimenez met with a specialist and a club doctor on Tuesday to assess his readiness to return and, although head coach Nuno Espirito Santo did not rule him out of contention, it seems improbable the forward will be risked.
Daniel Podence had groin surgery on Monday and it is hoped the winger will be fit for the start of next season, while defenders Willy Boly and Marcal will be hoping for some playing time after being unused substitutes at Tottenham at the
weekend. However, winger Pedro Neto (knee) and full-back Jonny (knee) remain on the sidelines.
How to follow
Everton vs Wolves will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 6pm.
Jones Knows' prediction
For those on the 8/1 with Sky Bet for Everton to finish in the top six, like myself, Sunday evening's debacle against Sheffield United was a tough watch. Carlo Ancelotti's men looked the team set for a return back to the Sky Bet Championship, not the Blades. Everton created an expected goal figure of just 0.19 in the second half - the second lowest posted by a team after the break against the Blades this season. A quite pathetic performance when so much was on the line.
I tend not to let emotion play a part in my betting-based decisions but the Toffees have got me riled up too much. They are odds-on for victory here, which is easily ignored despite fans being back in the ground.
I'm going to tentatively play the away win for Wolves without much confidence, it must be said. The bet to attack, though, is for Adama Traore to grab an assist at a juicy 6/1 with Sky Bet. He is ending the season strongly down the right for Wolves and created three chances for his team-mates that weren't finished vs Spurs. That takes his total to 13 chances created in his last five matches. Another assist is due.
SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-2
BETTING ANGLE: Adama Traore to register an assist (6/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 1975-76 campaign, following their 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in January.
- Wolves have won just one of their last nine away league games against Everton (D3 L5), winning 3-1 in February 2019.
- Wolves haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 away games against Everton in all competitions, since a 0-0 draw in September 1977.
- Six of the last 15 Premier League goals scored in meetings between Everton and Wolves have been netted in the opening 15 minutes of the game.
- Everton have lost their final home league game in three of the last seven campaigns (W3 D1), including a 1-3 loss to Bournemouth last season. The Toffees had won their final league game at Goodison Park in seven consecutive seasons prior to this.
- Wolves have lost their final away league game in each of the last four seasons. In the top-flight, Wolves have won their last away game in just one of their last 11 campaigns (D3 L7), beating Sunderland 3-1 in 2010-11.
- Everton have lost just one of their last 12 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (W6 D5), with that coming against Manchester City in February.
- Wolves haven't won any of their last 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League away games (D4 L7), since beating Liverpool 1-0 in December 2010.
- Everton's Alex Iwobi has scored in each of his last two Premier League starts against Wolves. They're just one of four clubs he's scored more than once against in the competition, along with Burnley, Crystal Palace and Watford (all 2).
- In their 2-0 defeat to Spurs, Wolves' 18-year-old forward Fábio Silva had seven shots without scoring, with only Andy Keogh against Hull City in August 2009 having more in a Premier League match for the club without finding the net (eight shots).