Nuno Espirito Santo: Everton close to appointing former Wolves boss as new manager

Nuno Espirito Santo close to being appointed as Carlo Ancelotti's successor at Goodison Park; Portuguese left Wolves at the end of last season and previously held talks over vacant Crystal Palace managerial position

Saturday 12 June 2021 07:46, UK

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo (PA Image)
Image: Nuno Espirito Santo left Wolves at the end of last season

Former Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is edging closer to being appointed Everton's new manager.

Negotiations over a number of issues including the length of contract are still to be finalised, but the club are hopeful he will be confirmed as Carlo Ancelotti's successor within the next week.

Nuno, who left Wolves at the end of last season after four years in charge, was close to becoming manager of Crystal Palace earlier this month before negotiations broke down.

The Portuguese, 47, emerged as an early favourite for the Everton vacancy, with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri impressed with Wolves' development during his tenure at Molineux.

West Ham manager David Moyes was also considered a front-runner for a possible return to Everton, where he led the club from 2002-2013.

However, the Scot has agreed a new three-year contract at the Hammers after he secured Europa League qualification with a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez and ex-Lille boss Christophe Galtier were also reported as under consideration for the vacant position.

Ancelotti left the Toffees to return to Real Madrid earlier in June after one season in charge.

